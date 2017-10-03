Injury prone world record holder Kimetto eyes Chicago marathon

Nairobi, Oct 3 (IANS) World marathon record holder Dennis Kimetto of Kenya remains focused on completing his recovery and to compete strongly at the Chicago marathon on October 8.

Kimetto, 33, wants to start over again his career after struggling to finish in the top three since setting the world record of 2:02:57 hours in 2014 in Berlin, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was the first runner to break 2:03 hours in a marathon -- significant to this year's race as a Nike project is working with athletes to break the two-hour mark.

Kimetto, who struggled with injuries the last two seasons, will be running in Chicago for the first time since setting the course record in 2013 in a blistering 2:03:45.

"I am in training and don't want to put any demands on myself. It has been frustrating and I tell you all that matters now is to get back on the starting line-up and compete. How the body will take that pressure is something I can't tell right now," Kimetto said on Monday from Eldoret.

Kimetto has lost so much value despite him being the world record holder. He has registered many Dnfs (did not finish), Dns (did not start) and below par performance in the last two years.

Last year Kimetto was forced out of Chicago marathon with a stress fracture in his left leg. "If things go as planned, I want to break the course record in Chicago," he said last year.

Before Chicago last year, Kimetto pulled out of Boston marathon having injured his knee in training and needed some stitches.

"I'm confident to be back. One step back, two steps in front. My preparation so far going very well because I have been injury free and very motivated since June," said Kimetto.

Alongside his win and world record in Berlin 2014, Kimetto has also secured victory in Tokyo and Chicago.

But should he keep up the trend and be at the starting line up on October 8, the Kenyan will have to so meet with stiff challenge from defending champion and compatriot Abel Kirui, who will be returning after defeating 2015 winner Dickson Chumba by three seconds.

The race will also feature half-marathon world-record holder Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea.

--IANS

pur/dg