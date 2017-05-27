`Injury-plagued` del Potro confirms French Open participation

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 27 (ANI): Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, whose career has been plagued by injuries, has confirmed his participation for the next week's second major of the season-French Open.

The 28-year-old's approval for the Roland Garros event comes despite shoulder and back problems.

Del Potro, who won the US Open in 2009, has not played in the French Open since 2012 when he reached the quarter-finals before losing to Roger Federer.

He instead spent lengthy periods off court battling wrist injuries which also pushed him on the brink of retirement.

Jubilant to make a return to Paris after five long years, del Potro said that the upcoming tournament is extremely important and that he is looking forward to perform well, Sport24 reported.

"I'm very happy to return to Paris after five years. I'm going to play this tournament again which is really nice and very important. I hope to be in good condition," del Potro said in an interview to leading sports TV channel.

"For me these days are for preparation, to know how my body is, how I adapt to this tournament. I haven't played for almost five years and I hope to be well on the day I play," he added.

Del Potro, who slumped to a 6-7 (0), 4-6 defeat to 125th-ranked Gastao Elias in the second round of the Lyon Open, underwent tests in Paris before making a decision on whether to play the second Grand Slam of the season.

The French Open is slated to be held from May 28 and runs till June 11. (ANI)