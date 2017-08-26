Injured Suarez to join Uruguay team for World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 26 (IANS) FC Barcelona have allowed striker Luis Suarez to continue his recuperation from a knee injury with Uruguay's national team.

The 30-year-old has not played since suffering trauma to his right knee in Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Spanish Super Cup on August 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite being ruled out of Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers against Argentina in Montevideo on August 31 and Paraguay in Asuncion five days later, Suarez will be allowed to travel with his national squad.

"Barcelona's medical services and the Uruguayan Football Association have agreed that the player will join up with his national team next week to continue his recovery work," Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

Uruguay are currently third in the South American zone World Cup qualifying standings with four matches remaining.

The top four teams at the end of the qualifying campaign will earn an automatic berth at football's showpiece tournament in Russia next year while the fifth-ranked side will book a play-off spot.

--IANS

ajb/bg