An injured Ranveer Singh walks out of the hospital and heads to London for a solo vacay – view pics

Ranveer Singh injured himself yesterday (May 26) while he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus, Padmavati in Mumbai. The actor suffered injuries on his head, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after he started bleeding profusely. But given the hard working person he is, Ranveer resumed shooting after he was given a speedy medical attention. Pictures of Ranveer walking out of the hospital with a bandage on his forehead have come to us, and we like how still has his signature swag. Check out the pictures right here:

According to a source close to Ranveer, at first he didn’t realise that he has been injured. It is only after he started bleeding, everyone on the sets realised how grave the situation is and took him to the hospital. “Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It’s only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after cut was called did everyone realise that he was hurt badly. Ranveer received the initial first aid on the sets and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film’s set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day’s work. He had to get the wound stitched too. Rarely do you see a star with such dedication and commitment,” said the source. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh was left DAMN UPSET at an event and the reason is Deepika Padukone!

