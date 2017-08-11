Injured Milan midfielder Biglia ruled out for 4 weeks

Milan, Aug 11 (IANS) Experienced midfielder Lucas Biglia's AC Milan debut has been extended after he was ruled out for around four weeks due to a left thigh injury, the seven-time European football champions announced on Friday.

"After today's tests, Lucas Biglia was diagnosed with a lesion to his left thigh femoral bicep muscle. His time of recovery will depend on the evolution of the clinical picture and is estimated to be approximately four weeks," Milan said on their website.

The 31-year-old Argentine, who joined Milan this summer from Lazio, is yet to play a competitive game for his new club.

Milan begin their Serie A campaign with an away contest versus Crotone on August 20.

