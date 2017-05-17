Injured Kyrgios withdraws from Rome Masters

Rome, May 17 (IANS) Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has retired from the Rome Masters due to injury and is set to be replaced by Aleksandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Kyrgios, who fell in the knockout stages of the Madrid Open against Spanish star Rafael Nadal, was scheduled to meet title contender Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the round of 16.

But the World No.18 withdrew on Tuesday because of a hip problem, according to the organisers.

The absence of the Australian presents a chance to Dolgopolov.

The World No.89 had lost on Sunday against Nicolas Almagro of Spain in the qualifying rounds of the Rome Masters.

He will meet Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

--IANS

ajb/dg