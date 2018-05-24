Injured Kohli ruled out of Surrey county stint

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has been ruled out of his forthcoming County stint with Surrey County Cricket Club due to a neck injury on Thursday. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli suffered a neck injury, while fielding during an IPL match 51 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 17. Further, he will be training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from June 15. Kohli was scheduled to join Surrey for his maiden County stint so as to get used to the English conditions ahead of India tour of England. Hence, he was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. However, after the injury was suspected, Kohli has been rested which will make him miss the County matches.