An initiative to break myths around Menstruation

Menstruation is one big taboo that women have to face in India. The monthly cycle which is a natural phenomenon is taken up to put women down at many places. It’s time that women take up the notion and understand that there’s nothing to hide. Deepali Bhardwaj, leading dermatologist came forward to talk about menstruation and the taboo around it. Dr Deepali also explains about myths around menstruation and how they have been misunderstood over the years. She was joined by Vijay Goel who launched a book on menstruation titled “Sail Over all your menstrual worries”. She has taken up an initiative to help 1000 girls by distributing pads and make their monthly 5 days easy and comfortable. She also urges everybody to understand that there’s no reason for a women to lose her dignity.