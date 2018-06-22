Initially avoided 'Soorma' since it was hockey film: Diljit Dosanjh

After Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India', Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh will be the next actor to do a film based on hockey. He will soon be seen in 'Soorma'. However, the actor initially was apprehensive to do the role since he has never played hockey before. During an exclusive conversation with ANI, he said, "I was offered 'Soorma' an year ago. I was initially avoiding 'Soorma' since it was a hockey film, it would have been tough for me as I never played hockey before. But when I read the script, read about the journey of 'Sandeep Singh', how he became the captain despite being paralysed, and created world record, that inspired me."