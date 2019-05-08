Initial years were toughest: Lead dancer of 'The Kings' after winning American reality show

The Kings, Mumbai's popular hip-hop dance group has made India proud by winning the third season of American dance reality show 'World of Dance'. The NBC show is judged by singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, rapper Ne-Yo and dancer Derek Hough. While the dancing group has achieved to prove its metal internationally, it wasn't an overnight achievement. The success came after years of hard work. From the slums of Mumbai's Nalasopara to the stage of 'World of Dance', it has been a tedious 10-year-long journey for The Kings. Speaking about the journey, The Kings' lead dancer told ANI that the initial three-four years were the toughest in the journey of the dance group as they were not earning anything and hence, it seemed difficult for their families to support them, but eventually they got hold of their field financially, and likewise their families too started encouraging them.