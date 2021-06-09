INI CET Admit Card Released Amid Demands for Postponement

AIIMS has released the admit card for the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET). The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 16. Applicants can download the admit card at the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in by login in the portal from “MyPage”.

Through this exam, candidates can get admission to the PG medical courses at several institutes in the country including AIIMS, JIPMER, PGI Chandigarh, and NIMHANS. For the July 2021 session, the INI CET result is be expected to be released on June 22.

INI CET 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on INI-CET exam link in the top right corner

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, download and take a printout

The admit card has been released amid demands for the postponement of the exam. About 80,000 students are set to appear for the exams. These young doctors has to juggle between Covid duties and preparing for the PG entrance exam. Hence, following the announcement of the INI-CET exam, a group of medical students approached the Supreme Court to postpone this exam for a month.

These students, who are also front-line workers have written to AIIMS and the health ministry requesting to give them one month’s notice to prepare for their exams. Most of them are staying away from family. They are also caught in a dilemma whether to leave the patients at a time when they are needed the most or prepare for the PG entrance exam that is important for their future.

Besides, they will have to write the exam only in their original choice of centres meaning they will have to travel to different places amid the pandemic in a short notice.

