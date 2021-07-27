INI CET 2021 Result Declared Online at aiimsexams.ac.in; Here's How Candidates Can Check Scores Online

New Delhi, July 27: The INI CET 2021 results have been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Candidates can check the scores online on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET candidates can check their overall ranks and percentage online on the official website. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 was held online this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. CLAT 2021 Result To Be Declared on July 28; Candidates Can Check Scores Online At Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 was held online at designated centres on July 22. The exam is held for candidates wanting to seek admission to Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM) among other medical courses.

INI CET 2021 Result: Here's How To Download Result Online

Candidates will have to visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Search for the result link and click on it

The INI CET result 2021 will be available in PDF format

In the PDF file, a candidate will have to search for the roll number by using the 'Ctrl+F' keys

Now check the details like roll number, category, category rank, overall rank, percentile, and remarks

Candidates can download the result for future reference

The marks obtained by candidates in INI CET 2021 will help them in seeking admission in several postgraduate medical courses. The exam is basically held for candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS.

