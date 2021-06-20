INI CET 2021 Rescheduled by AIIMS; Examination to Be Held on July 22

New Delhi, June 20: Amid demands of postponing the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 by students, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday rescheduled the exam to July. The INI CET 2021 will now be conducted on July 22 instead of June 16. The INI CET application window will be reopened to allow students to change their examination centre.

The exam has been postponed as per the direction of the Supreme Court. Students can change their exam centre between June 20 and June 24 at aiimsexams.org. The INI CET 2021 will release on July 15 at the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam will have 200 objective questions. Candidates will be given three hours to solve the questions. JEE-Mains, NEET Exams 2021: Education Ministry To Review Situation To Decide on Conducting the Two Remaining Editions of Entrance Exams.

The official statement read, “As per direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to postpone the INI-CET for admission to PG courses of all INIs for July 2021 session scheduled on Wednesday, the June 16, 2021 and further direction that the AIIMS shall fix a convenient date for the INI CET at least one month after June 16, 2021, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to reschedule the conduct of INI-CET for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session.” Candidates clearing the exam will be called for counselling.

Earlier this month, a writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the exam. A group of 23 MBBS doctors filed the plea in the top court. Candidates were demanding the postponement of the exam due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The exam is conducted twice a year for admissions into postgraduate programmes at leading medical institutes of the country, including AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh