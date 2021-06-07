INI CET 2021 Exam Update: Doctors Move Supreme Court Seeking Postponement of Examination Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, June 7: A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021. A group of 23 MBBS doctors filed the plea in the top court, reported The Live Law. The INI CET 2021 exam is scheduled to take place on June 16. It will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

Doctors are opposing the exam due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Over 80,000 aspirants are expected to give the exam. A notice of only 19 days was given for conducting the exam. Advocate Pallavi Pratap filed the petition on behalf of the doctors. JEE-Mains, NEET Exams 2021: Education Ministry To Review Situation To Decide on Conducting the Two Remaining Editions of Entrance Exams.

As per the petitioners, the notification regarding the INI CET 2021 exam is in total disregard to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) while postponing the NEET PG 2021 exam. They also said that the conduct of the INICET on June 16 is irrational and arbitrary. Class 12 Board Exam 2021: CBSE, CISCE ISC Class XII Exams Cancelled in View of COVID-19 Situation.

The petitioners further demanded at least a month’s time will be given for the preparation, and any post-graduate exam should be conducted after August this year. They further pointed out that several doctors appearing for the INI CET 2021 examination are on COVID-19 duty and have not got sufficient time to prepare for the entrance examination.

“The conducting of this examination is resulting in endangering the life of thousands of doctors who are frontline workers in different hospitals, which is a clear negation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” reported The Live Law quoting an excerpt from the petition. The doctors also pointed out that many aspirants are not fully vaccinated, and many have not even taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They added that conducting the exam would further aggravate the coronavirus situation in the county. The INI CET exam is conducted every year for addmission into post graduate courses in leading medical college across the country.