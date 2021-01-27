INI CET 2021: AIIMS online registration for on the spot admissions ends tomorrow

The online registration for the on spot admission round for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2021) that was started by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 26 January is ending on 28 January.

According to a report in NDTV, registered INI-CET 2021 candidates who have cleared the MBBS entrance exam can apply for the online seat allocation round.

However, the selected candidates must apply for on the spot INI-CET admission by 3 pm on 28 January.

Post the online registration, candidates will have to report at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Auditorium between 9 am to 11 pm on 29 January.

Candidates will be eligible for admission into affiliated institutions including eight branches of AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (GIMER ) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, the report said.

Here's how to apply for on the spot INI-CET admission round:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on 'Students' tab and select the relevant course name under Academic Courses.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the 'Registration/ Login option and enter the INI CET registration ID and password to login.

Step 4: They need to then click on 'On the Spot Admission Round' link on 'My Page' and then opt to register.

AIIMS Delhi announced the result for the open round of INI CET 2021 on 20 January.

The test for seat allocation was released for admission to 250 vacant MD/MS/MCh/ MDS seats. Earlier, AIIMS Delhi had conducted three rounds of INI CET counselling including a mock round.

