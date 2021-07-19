INI CET 2021: AIIMS asks candidates to re-download exam admit card; check details here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has asked students appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July session 2021 to redownload their admit cards.

"Urgent attention drawn of all candidates appearing in INICET for July 2021 session and downloaded admit card on or before 17th July 2021, are required to re-download their admit card and appear at the allocated examination centre as per re-downloaded admit card, due to technical reasons," reads the notification from AIIMS.

Further, in the official statement, the institute has mentioned that efforts have also been taken by AIIMS to allocate the best possible examination cities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, no further correspondence or communication will be entertained regarding change of examination centre.

The INI CET 2021 exam will be conducted on 22 July for admission to postgraduate (PG) medical courses or programmes. This exam was previously scheduled for 16 June but got postponed after doctors held a protest.

For more important notices and updates related to the medical entrance exam, AIIMS has requested interested candidates to keep an eye on the official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Follow these simple steps to re-download AIIMS INI-CET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'Academic Courses' link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the link that reads, "INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)"

Step 4: Then go to the 'General Tabs' following which click on 'Registration/Login'

Step 5: Candidate will have to submit Registration Id, Examination Unique Code (EUC), password and captcha to log in

Step 6: Finally, check and download the admit card that appears on the screen

Step 7: Applicants can take a printout of the AIIMS INI CET 2021 admit card for any future reference or use

