INI CET 2021 admit cards released at aiimsexams.ac.in; exam on 16 June

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 admit cards have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The exam is going to be conducted on Wednesday, 16 June.

The hall tickets have only been released for those candidates who had applied for the exam in the prescribed format.

Steps INI CET 2021 candidates can follow to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in >Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Academic Courses' tab >Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))' link >Step 4: Read the important instructions in the window and click on proceed >Step 5: Click on 'Registration/Login' in the left panel on the new page >Step 6: Enter your Registration ID, Examination Unique Code, password, and security key to log in >Step 7: Download the INI CET 2021 admit card after you log in >Step 8: Print the admit card and keep it safely for future reference

The admit card will have information regarding the exam centre and timings. The application and roll number of candidates will also be mentioned on the hall tickets.

The result of the exam will be declared on Tuesday, 22 June, according to NDTV.

INI CET 2021 provides admissions to courses, including Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) courses.

Also See: AIIMS to conduct INI CET 2021 on 16 June; download admit card on 9 June at aiimsexams.ac.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.