INI CET 2021 Admit Cards Released by AIIMS on Official Website - aiimsexams.org; Exam to be Held on June 16

New Delhi, June 9: The INI CET 2021 admit cards have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Wednesday. Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is conducted twice a year for admissions into postgraduate programmes at leading medical institutes of the country, including AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh. JEE-Mains, NEET Exams 2021: Education Ministry To Review Situation To Decide on Conducting the Two Remaining Editions of Entrance Exams.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website - aiimsexams.org. The exam will be conducted on June 16. The INI CET 2021 will be held online at various centres across the country. Aspirants clearing the exam will get admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses.

Here Are Steps to Download INI CET 2021 Admit Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.org.

On the Home Page, click on “My Page”.

Enter login credentials.

Download the INI CET 2021 admit card.

Take its print-out for future use.

The admit cards contain important information about the exam, like – details of reporting centre, reporting time and other important details. The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. The result is expected to be released on June 22.

On Monday, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement by a group of doctors seeking postponement of INI CET 2021. Doctors are opposing the exam due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. As per the petitioners, the notification regarding the INI CET 2021 exam is in total disregard to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) while postponing the NEET PG 2021 exam.