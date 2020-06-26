'Inhuman': Twitter Compares Custodial Death of Tamil Nadu Father-son Duo to George Floyd's Murder

The custodial deaths of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks, have led to outrage Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. A day after reports of the violent torture and death of two shopkeepers at the hands of Tamil Nadu Police, residents of the state as well as others on social media have been seeking action against the cops responsible for the deaths.

On Monday, police officers picked up P Jayaraj, who ran a mobile phone repair shop with his son Benicks as the store was open beyond coronavirus lockdown curfew. When his son, who is also being named as Benix or Fenix by several media reports, reached the police

Those in the know said police had assaulted both of them at the police station. Eyewitnesses also claim that the cops inserted metal objects into one of the victims' rectum.

The victims died in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the hospital after spending a brief period at the jail post being remanded to judicial custody.

After the Indian National Congress' twitter handle made public the caste names of the victims, the issue is also being seen from the perspective of a caste-based atrocity.

Many took to social media to speak up against the custodial killing and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the brutality under the hashtag #JusticeFoeJayrajAnFenix. Some even called for those responsible to be hanged. Many shared images and artworks depicting the father-son duo and called out the misuse of power by the police.

TV anchor Sumantj Raman asked, "Why haven't the erring policemen been arrested yet?" Several others expressed their outrage against the police and government's inaction against the perpetrators.

Social activist and founder of the people's movement 'Arappor Iyakkam' Jayaram Venkatesan asked, "People say there are good cops and bad cops. What is the use of good cops if they don't stand by the victims and ensure justice for victims. Why are good cops not seeking the arrest of the killer police?"

Many even compared the killings to that of George Floyd in the US in May that sparked worldwide outrage and protests against racism and police brutality. Twitter users came forth to call out to Indians on the platform to tweet and raise awareness about the incident, much like they did for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Meanwhile, Madras High Court which took suo moto cognizance of the incident was informed that a high-level committee would soon form comprehensive guidelines to be followed by cops while implementing lockdown rules, Times of India reported.

In response the court reportedly said that the Tamilnadu Police should come up with solutions like Yoga and counseling sessions to alleviate the stress of police officers in time of COVID-19.