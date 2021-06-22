InfoVision Labs, a business transformation tech start-up, launches operations in the Middle East, Dubai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: One of the leading technology firms InfoVision Labs, Global, servicing Fortune 500 companies globally, has chosen Dubai for its first expansion into the Middle East. The company registered in the region as IVL Global Technology Services.

InfoVision Labs provides digital transformation services in Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Oil & Gas, & Manufacturing domains across the globe. The company is solving complex business problems using technology and offering solutions in legacy transformation, cloud-native solutions/cloud migrations, AI/ML/Predictive Analytics, Salesforce, SAP, Enterprise Mobility, UX Services, & Validation Services. The digital transformation strategies are curated to create a competitive edge for the businesses, bringing inefficiencies and technology advances. A systematic approach of studying the business processes, identifying customer journeys, understanding the employees and the users, researching the data points, learning about the competition, and knowing the landscape of emerging technologies enables InfoVision Labs to develop and implement winning digital transformation solutions for their clients. With the pillars of digital transformation identified and various benchmarks aligned, InfoVision Lab's solutions improve performance, increase productivity, and drive effectiveness across the business.

Vinay Barigidad, Managing Director, InfoVision Labs, on launching the operations in the region, quips, ' The consumer demand for information and communications technology (ICT) products is totalling $4 billion, and the services around these will see a rise. The opportunity for start-ups to showcase their strength in the UAE in Cloud computing, IoT, AI, Cyber Security, Emerging tech, 5G, and many more fields is enormous. We feel we have an opportunity to be a part of their success story. The combination of great talent, investment, and entrepreneurship makes us unique. Our services are focused on solving the business problems using the emerging technologies and are hoping to tap the exciting emerging technology businesses in the UAE.' Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are undergoing economic diversification transformations. A huge component of that is digital transformation across many aspects of daily life. This transformation was even before COVID- 19, and social distancing suddenly became the norm globally. UAE-wide, the country, for instance, has its economic strategies of UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial. Both approaches have strong themes around digitalisation and transformation. The former focuses on transitioning the UAE into one based on knowledge, would promote innovation, investing in research and development (R&D), and embracing ground-breaking technologies.

The United Arab Emirates was forward-thinking years ago by prioritising digital transformation. That is part of its broader national economic development and diversification transformation.

InfoVision Labs can be a catalyst for enterprises and Government agencies in the region to enable their digital transformation strategies, innovations, R&Ds and to deliver ground-breaking technology solutions using their vast experience working with global customers.

