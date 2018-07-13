Infosys gives bonus shares to mark 25 years of listing

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Global software major Infosys on Friday announced 1:1 bonus share to mark 25 years of its public listing in India and increase the liquidity of its equity shares.

"The Board has recommended the issue of 1 bonus share for every equity share held to celebrate the 25th year of the company's public listing in India and further increase liquidity of its shares," said the city-based IT major in a regulatory filing on the BSE after trading hours.

The company has also decided to give a stock dividend of one American Depository Share (ADS) for every ADS held to mark the occasion.

The company's blue-chip scrip of Rs 5 face value gained Rs 14.50 at the end of Friday's trading on the BSE to close at Rs 1,309.10 per share as against Thursday's closing rate of Rs 1,294.50 and opening price of Rs 1,310.

The scrip also touched a high of Rs 1,331.15 and a low of Rs 1,300.15 during the intra-day trading sessions.

--IANS

fb/mr