Infosys to deliver digital services to Rolls-Royce

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) UK-based automobile and aerospace major Rolls-Royce has selected Infosys as a strategic long-term partner to deliver engineering and digital services, said the global software services major on Thursday.

"As part of the engagement, we will leverage offer Rolls-Royce engineering and digital solutions to meet its customers' needs for sustainable energy," said the city-based IT giant in a statement here.

The $11-billion outsourcing firm has experience in delivering programmes in aero and land-based gas turbines spanning component development, next-generation manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services.

"Through our engineering and digital services, we will support Rolls-Royce to become more productive, agile and innovative. We will also invest in the partnership to support the British firm navigate into its transformation journey," said Infosys Vice President Jasmeet Singh.

As a leading industrial technology firm, Rolls-Royce's commitment to innovation is essential to meeting customer and society's needs for sustainable power.

"Our association with Infosys enables us to increase our differentiation in the engineering and digital domain while accelerating cost optimization and competitiveness," said Rolls-Royce South Asia & India President Kishore Jayaraman in the statement.

With customers in 150 countries the world over, comprising 400 airlines and leasing companies, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers, the 15-billion pound worth British behemoth Rolls-Royce has invested 1.4 billion pounds on research and development in 2018.

