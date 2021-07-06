Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani To Join Govt's Nine-Member Panel To Prevent Digital Monopolies

Celebrated technocrat and Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani is set to join the government's panel for accelerating the development of an open network for digital commerce (ONDC), designed to curb digital monopolies, reports Livemint.

Infosys co-founder and chairman, Nilekani will serve on the said panel along with eight other members whose job will be to promote open networks and digitise value chains and enhance value for consumers, among other things.

The ONDC project has been initiated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). As per DPIIT's statement, "ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics, and enhance value for consumers."

The other members of the panel are RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, Adil Zainulbhai, the QCI chief, Anjali Bansal, the founder of Avaana Capital, Arvind Gupta, the co-founder of Digital India Foundation, Dilip Asbe, head of the National Payments Corporation of India, Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd, Praveen Khandelwal, chief of the Confederation of All India Traders, and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India.