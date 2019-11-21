Informed Pak officials, no response yet: MEA on 2 Indians arrested in Pakistan

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar held a weekly press conference in the national capital on November 21. During which he reacted on whether Pakistan acknowledged the arrest of two Indians. He said that India has informed Pakistani officials and since then Indian authorities didn't get any response. "The sudden announcement of arrests is a matter of surprise to us," said Kumar. "Seen reports that two Indian nationals inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan sometime in 2016-17. We had informed the Pakistan officials about it. Since then, we didn't get any response from their end," added Kumar.