Informa Markets in India and KDCL Unveil INFRACONEX

An extensive platform for the Indian construction equipment market slated for August 2021 GANDHINAGAR and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets, (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organiser and K and D Communication Ltd. ( KDCL ) in a Joint Venture, today unveiled a brand new Exhibition 'INFRACONEX' that will cater to the Indian construction equipment sector. The three-day Expo slated for 6th - 8th August 2021 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will focus on new launches, automation technology in construction, provide solutions to the industry drivers and forecast the challenges of the India construction equipment market through high content-driven conference, seminar & product presentation. The announcement was virtually marked by the presence of Shri Satin Sachdeva-Founder President- Construction Equipment Rental Association (CERA); Shri Arvind Patel Chairman Gujarat Contractors Association (GCA); Shri Sanket Shah- Hon. Secretary, GIHED CREDAI, Shri Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Shri Samir Kapoor- Head Projects - KDCL at the Virtual Press Conference.

The country's economy and the construction industry both have faced adversity following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. These unprecedented scale of events had forced the industry to come to a halt forcing the migrant labour to return to their hometowns as private businesses had pessimistic views and reduced spending. The timing of the expo is in sync with the movements in the market especially in the current pandemic scenario where industries are looking forward to revival. According to a recent research report by GLEEDS, general sentiments in the market show the business to be slowly picking up, however, Q4 2020 shows a poor to moderate returns and sense of normalcy would be expected to return only in Q2 2021, provided the vaccine is found and distributed in India by year-end 2020.

With the Government's mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat and vision to increase MSMEs contribution to India's GDP to over 50% from the current 29%, the event will also facilitate the MSME companies with special pricing at the MSME Pavilion and will allow meeting the policymakers & buyers. Apart from providing ease of doing online business, the expo will act as a catalyst for global networking with foreign manufactures.

Speaking at the virtual Press Meet of the unveiling of INFRACONEX 2021, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, 'The Indian road infrastructure and highways construction industry, including the equipment and materials, are the biggest component in driving the economy and the second largest employer after agriculture. With the government's projection of ₹111 trillion investments for 2020-25 to develop social and economic infrastructure to boost the economic growth, allied industries such as the construction equipment market will be augmented. InfraConex aims to create an experience for all the industry stakeholders such as construction equipment companies, distributors, policy makers, government, financial institutions, associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to construction equipment market. The expo will also help the MSME companies from the construction sector to connect with the financial institutions to better understand the government policies of funding MSME. This would be especially useful given that 30 % of equipment manufacturers in India comprise Gujarat based MSMEs. Special products zone will be created to display the innovative products manufactured by the MSMEs.' 'We are extremely proud to partner with KDCL for InfraConex that will support us with their worldwide networking, pre-emptive planning and execution. With a strong base in the western region, our collaboration with KDCL will raise the platform for the construction equipment sector. We look forward to a prolific partnership with them,' he further added.

The expo will be a catalyst in the growth of the construction equipment market by creating meaningful interactions between various stakeholders of the industry such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, policymakers, investors, nodal agencies and associations. It will provide a platform to showcase the path-breaking technologies, automation and solutions for the industry to ascend to the next level. It will help industry stakeholders explore the latest products and technologies and thereby help them in CAPEX related decision making. The expo will also host a knowledge forum by key influencers of the industry through conferences and seminars and will facilitate mind-stimulating discussion on challenges and way forward for the industry.

