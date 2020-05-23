Which Influencers Led To The TikTok Vs. YouTube Faceoff And Who Won In The End?

We all are sitting in our homes, with almost nothing to do. However, some people are trying to be productive during this lockdown by making Dalgona coffee, playing ludo, stalking others’ Insta profile, and doing “Savage challenge” on TikTok.

Earlier the news channels and almost every social media platform were flooded with coronavirus news but suddenly in the second week of May it changed to TikTok vs. YouTube.

When people heard of TikTok vs. YouTube fight, it started trending everywhere. This topic spiced up the social media and brought a huge oddity in the lives of some known TikTokers and YouTubers.

Let’s understand what’s exactly the matter here!

How it all started?

We all know the culture of YouTube roasting and sometimes it gets quite vicious. The root of TikTok vs. YouTube fight is just a roasting video of famous TikTokers made by a well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

However, such videos have been made earlier also but because this time a famous TikToker, Revolver Raani, seeing that she’s being roasted openly, couldn’t resist herself and shared some stories on her profile.

She accused Elvish Yadav indirectly by saying that he has done class discrimination and body shaming and also, underestimated TikTok as a platform. It eventually turned into a huge faceoff between the two platforms about who is better than whom?

She said that TikTok and YouTube are like UPSC and IIT. By the way that means they are totally different. She also mentioned that it takes her 4 hours to make a 15 seconds transition video. However, a few days ago, a famous TikToker Faisal Siddiqui said that he could make a video in 10 minutes. If this is not hypocrisy then what is?

Another YouTuber Lakshay Choudhary made a roast video on TikTok and he also replied to ‘Revolver Raani’ saying that roasting culture involves body shaming and abusing to a certain limit otherwise how it could be called roasting.

The real fight started when a known TikToker named Amir Siddiqui posted an IGTV video on his Instagram handle tagging famous YouTubers and TikTokers. He made various non-logical allegations on YouTubers and said that TikTok Community is more united than YouTube. Other famous TikTokers like Mr. Faisu, Adnaan, Awez Darbar, and Aashika Bhatia came in his support.

This provoked the YouTubers and they all got steamed up and started replying to Amir. The audience also started posting hate comments to him and he got brutally trolled for his video. At last, he had to remove the video.

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar: The Real Hero

Carry Minati is one of the best YouTubers cum roaster. So people started suggesting him to respond to Amir’s video as every YouTuber was doing the same. Consequently, when he did so, his video broke all the records.

Within 14 hours the video got 12 M views and 3.6 M likes. And he gained 8-9 Lakhs followers within one day. After his video hashtags like #carryminati, #TikTokvsYouTube, and #BanTikTokinIndia started trending on Twitter. Other big YouTubers like Aasish Chanchlani, Bhuvan Bam, Amit Bhadana, and Harsh Beniwal applauded him for his record-breaking video.

