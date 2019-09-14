Inflation under control, there are signs of revival of industrial production: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (September 14) afternoon and said that while the inflation is under control, there are signs of revival of industrial production in the first quarter of 2019-20 and up to July-end. The finance minister added that annual fixed interest rates are going upwards and even the first quarter of 2019-20 shows clear positive upward growth. She also revealed the plans to meet chiefs of public sector banks on September 19. FM Sitharaman also announced that All Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) will discontinue after December 31, 2019.