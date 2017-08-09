Infinity Cycle Ride-2017: Physically challenged people among 50 cyclists participate in 700-km ride

As many as 50 cyclists participated in the Infinity Ride 2017, which began from People's Plaza at Necklace road and will conclude in Tirupati, in Hyderabad. The inauguration ceremony saw actor Manchu Lakshmi, Shilpa Reddy and various other prominent personalities from the city. The 700-km ride will continue for four days and the cyclists will have to overcome the hurdles on their way. Physically challenged people also participated in the race. Durga Prasad, DG CRPF said, there are people from forces also. Some lost their legs and they are still cycling. They are proving that no normal man can attempt this. They will take four days to reach Tirupati.