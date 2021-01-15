Infineon to Foster Local Entrepreneurship in Green Agriculture

In collaboration with Startup India on Motor Drive Design Challenge for solar pumps Bangalore, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Infineon Technologies, a world leader in semiconductors, today announced the commencement of its ‘Infineon Solar Pump Motor Drive Challenge 2021' initiative to encourage affordable and reliable solar powered irrigation systems for farmers – design and manufactured locally. Organized in collaboration with Startup India, AGNIi - housed under Invest India; and in partnership with Avnet India, the program invites the industry, SMEs and Startups to participate and compete for the best design in motor drive solution for solar pumps.

India is an agrarian country with almost 16 percent contributed to its GDP via agriculture, and more than 41 percent of the country’s workforce employed in this sector. A great boon for the environment, enablement of solar pumps across the country will lessen the burden on grid infrastructure, decrease reliance on imported crude and improve farmers’ livelihood.

India’s agriculture is primarily dependent on diesel powered pumps which contribute to rising emmisions and greenhouse gases. Current pump manufacturing produces traditional irrigation pumps but microelectronics is still new to this industry. Solar pump manufacturers rely on overseas suppliers for drives, hampering build-up of local competence and ecosystem. To reverse the effects, it is integral to build energy efficient and cost effective motor drive solutions for pumps locally.

“Developing viable solutions for solar pump motor drives will enable local manufacturers in India to reduce overall dependency on imports. With a complete ecosystem in place, India has the potential to become a global lead in the solar pump industry,” said Vivek Mahajan, Vice President & Division Head for Industrial Power Control, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific. He further added, “Besides supporting the Government of India’s countrywide ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Make In India’ & ‘PM-KUSUM’ initiatives, we are making life easier and greener with microelectronics from Infineon.” Registrations are open until 14 March 2021, post which selected registrants will have another month to submit a design concept. In the final round, 10 shortlisted participants develop a working solution, with support from Infineon and partners, and will present to the jury comprising of senior management from Infineon. Apart from attractive awards, the winner will get an opportunity to access the fast growing pump drive market through working with leading industry players to further develop their product for manufacturing.

Infineon has been actively engaging with the startup and entrepreneur ecosystem in India since 2017. Over the past few years, the company has partnered with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) at Niti Aayog and various incubators across India including Electropreneur Park, NSRCEL and AIC-Sangam to foster and nurture promising start-ups and drive tomorrow‘s solutions addressing some key societal concerns like climate change. Most recently, Infineon has been actively funding technology-based healthcare solutions developed by premier institutes to enable India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Infineon Technologies Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than €8.5 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company.

Follow us: Twitter – Facebook – LinkedIn www.infineon.com/designchallenge2021 About Invest India Invest India, is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India and act as the first point of reference for investors in India. Invest India focuses on sector-specific investor targeting and development of new partnerships to enable sustainable investments in India. Invest India also partners with substantial investment promotion agencies and multilateral organizations. Invest India also actively works with several Indian states to build capacity as well as bring in global best practices in investment targeting, promotion and facilitation areas. Invest India, set up in 2009, is a non-profit venture under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Startup India, housed under Invest India, is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, intended to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Since the launch of the initiative on 16th January, 2016, Startup India has rolled out several programs with the objective of supporting entrepreneurs, and transforming India into a country of job creators instead of job seekers.

Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovation (AGNIi) is a flagship initiative under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. It is one of the nine missions launched under the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) and is housed at Invest India. AGNIi focuses on supporting innovation commercialization, helping government, enterprise and non-profit sectors benefit from emerging technology innovations from Indian start-ups and the public R&D ecosystem.

