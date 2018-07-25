Indywood Film Carnival's fourth edition in December

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Indywood Film Carnival (IFC) will be held here from December 1-5.

The event, a flagship venture of Project Indywood, aims to elevate Indian cinema to an international level.

IFC 2018 will be a one-stop platform for showcasing the latest technology and future possibilities in the entire spectrum of filmmaking, skill development, pre-production, production, technical support, post-production, distribution, marketing and release among others.

"Our country is blessed with talented actors and technicians. However, our film industry is not concentrating on making movies which appeal to the international audience. 'Baahubali' is an exception," Sohan Roy, Founder Director of Project Indywood, said in a statement.

"The movie industry will fetch huge gains if we increase the number of international projects by using advanced technology and world-wide distribution. Indywood Film Carnival is an attempt to educate the stakeholders about the importance of such projects.

"The entire industry, including actors, technicians, producers and distributors apart from state and union governments should come forward to support this desi initiative," he added.

He shared that Indywood Billionaires Meet, Indywood Academy Awards, Indywood Telly Awards, Indywood Fashion Premier and All Lights India International Film Festival are major attractions of IFC 2018.

