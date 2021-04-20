Industries Can Wait for Oxygen, COVID Patients Cannot: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 20 April, said that sufficient oxygen was not being supplied to COVID-19 patients in the national capital and asked the Centre if oxygen can be diverted from industries, as they can wait.

“Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the central government.

The bench said that it has come to their notice that doctors from Ganga Ram Hospital were forced to reduce oxygen being given to admitted patients due to its scarcity.

The Centre told the Delhi High Court that in order to meet the demand of oxygen, 8 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed in Delhi by the support of PM CARES Funds.

They added, “In order to ensure continuous supply of oxygen for medical purposes, the use of oxygen for industrial purposes has been banned except for certain critical industries with effect from 22 April."

The court asked central government standing counsel Monika Arora as to, “Which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed,” and asked her to take instructions on everything that can be done to boost the oxygen supply.

The high court also said that it will monitor the supply of oxygen, availability of COVID-19 beds, and other medical support, on a day-to-day basis.

During the hearing of a petition, revived by the HC on 19 April, it was noted that the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and “it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse.”

