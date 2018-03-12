Industrial licensing for manufacturing for Defence has been liberalised: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today attended International Conference on Military Ammunition: Make in India Opportunities and Challenges. While addressing the gathering, Sitharaman said Industrial licensing for manufacturing for Defence has been liberalised. Sitharaman further informed that there are 37 Defence licensing companies, which holding industrial licenses for manufacturing of arms, ammunition and explosives. She added that this number can grow.