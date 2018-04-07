IndusInd Bank partners with Samsung to facilitate mobile payment system

IndusInd Bank announced its alliance with Samsung Electronics to facilitate 'tap and pay' credit system for its customers on Saturday. This facility will enable its MasterCard and Visa credit card customers to use 'Samsung Pay', which is a simple mobile payment system. IndusInd credit card holders can now 'tap and pay' at merchant outlets having Point of Sale (PoS) terminals using a wide range of Samsung Smartphones. IndusInd Bank credit card customers who have an eligible Samsung device can get 100 percent cashback on their first three transactions till April 30, 2018. "Samsung Pay gives freedom to customers to leave their physical credit and debit cards at home and make payments almost everywhere. Samsung Pay is a highly secure platform as it works with three levels of security. Our partnership will enable IndusInd Bank customers to make seamless digital payments in a more secure manner," said Sanjay Razdan, senior director, Samsung India.