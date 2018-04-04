IndusInd Bank customers will soon see transactions on WhatsApp

IndusInd Bank announced a pilot programme with WhatsApp enterprise solution in India to communicate with its customers. IndusInd Bank will appear as a verified account in terms of communication with its customers due to the integration with WhatsApp. The initial test phase will allow the bank to communicate important transaction alerts to the customers on WhatsApp. It also allows two-way communication with replies to customer messages and provides basic banking services like checking balance, mini statement, checking reward points as well as updation of Aadhaar through WhatsApp.