Indus Water Treaty: Indus Water Commission team inspects Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project

A delegation of Indus Water Commission reached Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on January 28 to inspect the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project. The delegation comprises of two members from Pakistan and three from India. The project pertains to the Indus Water Treaty. The delegation inspected the Chenab River basin. The site of Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project is of 1000 MW at Drang Doru on Chenab River. The water of Chenab River is allotted to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty whereas the water of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi can be used by India.