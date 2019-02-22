Induction of South Korea-made K-9 gun example of growing defence relations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the defence relations between India and South Korea by giving the example of K-9 Vajra artillery, a South Korea-made gun being a part of Indian Army's arsenal. "Defence sector is an important part of our growing partnership with South Korea. An example of this is the induction of K-9 Vajra artillery gun in Indian Army," PM Modi said in a joint statement in Seoul. PM Modi added that both the countries have agreed to prepare a roadmap in order to enhance cooperation in defence technology.