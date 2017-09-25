'Indu Sarkar' to be screened at 4th Indian Film Festival in Russia

National award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indu Sarkar' that hit theatres on July 28 will be screened at KARO cinema in Moscow, Russia with Russian subtitles. On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the fourth Indian Film Festival of Russia, Bhandarkar along with veteran actress Hema Malini, will be felicitated for their contribution to Indian cinema and their popularity in Russia. They would be awarded by H.E Pankaj Saran, the ambassador of India to Russia and the Deputy Minister of Culture, Russia, Obrivalin Sergei Nikolaivitch. Sharing his excitement, Bhandarkar said, "I am humbled that 'Indu Sarkar' is getting associated with such prestigious platforms and happy that people are appreciating the film". Based on a 21-month long period, from 1975 to 1977, Indu Sarkar starred Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles. The film was recently screened at Bollywood Film Festival, Norway as the opening film of the festival.