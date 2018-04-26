Indu Malhotra-First Woman Lawyer Appointed As Supreme Court Judge

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra has made history. With the Supreme Court collegium recommending her name she will become India's first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as the apex court's judge. Malhotra’s name was unanimously cleared by the Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph. It's a first for an Indian woman lawyer to become an SC judge without serving in high court. Currently, justice R Banumathi is the apex court's only woman judge. Hailing from a family of lawyers, Malhotra joined the profession in 1983 and was appointed as a Senior Advocate in 2007. She was the second woman after Leila Seth to be elevated by the Supreme Court to the designation of a Senior Advocate and secured first position in the Advocate-on-Record examination for the top court.