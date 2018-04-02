Indraprastha Gas Limited hikes CNG, PNG prices

Following a recent notification from the government increasing the prices of domestically produced natural gas, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, on Sunday announced a revision in the selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). This revision in prices would result in an increase of 90 paise per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi and Re 1 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG being supplied in Rewari is being increased by 95 paise per kg from Rs 50.67 per kg to Rs 51.62 per kg. However, IGL will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg at the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at selected outlets.