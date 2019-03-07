Indore gets cleanest city tag for third year in a row

Indore emerged as India's Cleanest City for the 3rd year running, in Swachh Survekshan 2019. Every year, cities and towns across India are awarded the title of 'Swachh Cities,' which are given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on the basis of their cleanliness and sanitation drive as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that was launched in 2014. Corporation Officer Krishna Murari Sharma said, "It was done with the help of all the workers who worked with full dedication for 15 to 16 hours and the biggest role is played by the citizens of Indore." "It is the result of Indore's Mayor and Commissioner's will power and also the efforts of workers that we have hit a hattrick and there has been awareness among the citizens of Indore which played the biggest role in this win," Uma Shankar Kale, President of Workers Federation added. The city turned joyful with citizens, workers taking to the streets and celebrating the victory of Indore. They were also seen distributing sweets among themselves.