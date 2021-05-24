Indore: BJP demands sedition case against Kamal Nath for controversial remarks

Inspector General of Police of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra (Photo/ ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Indore demanded that the city police register a sedition case against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP leaders on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra against the former CM seeking action against Nath.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief of BJP in Indore Gaurav Ranadive said, "Recently, two videos of Kamal Nath went viral. In one video, he was seen asking party workers to 'aag lagao'. In the second video, he was seen terming coronavirus as an Indian virus. He is ruining the image of India, which is equivalent to sedition."

"BJP leaders in Indore met IGP, submitted a memorandum, and demanded an FIR against Nath," Ranadive said.

The Indore BJP chief, over the visit of Kamal Nath to the district, said, "Indore is an island of peace. A person like him spreads hate and hostility. We feel that the peace in Indore should not be risked."

IGP of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra told the media that the memorandum has been submitted against Kamal Nath over two issues, including the one for referring to coronavirus variant as 'Indian corona'.

"Statutory action will be taken after the investigation into the matter," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Kamal Nath in Bhopal for allegedly creating panic by his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIR copy of the report stated that the case against him was registered by Yogita Satankar.

Nath, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and section 54 (making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic) of National Disaster Management Act 2005. (ANI)