Indore: 75 Sindhi refugees from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship

Indore (MP), Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 75 refugees from Pakistan belonging to the Sindhi community, who had escaped from the neighbouring country due to ‘harassment’, were granted Indian citizenship in Indore on August 17 as part of the commemoration of 75 years of India's independence. The citizenship certificates were given in the presence of BJP Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, former MLA Jitu Jirati and Collector Manish Singh. Anjali Kalra, a refugee said, "We came to India 17 years ago from Pakistan, including family. There were a lot of problems for Sindhis in Pakistan. I thank the Indian Government for accepting us." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani said, "These Pakistani nationals were living in Indore on long term visa. Today we are giving citizenship to 75 people on the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. More than 600 Pakistani Sindhis living in Indore have been given citizenship so far.”