Indore: 75 Sindhi refugees from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship

ANI
·1-min read
Sindhis with their Indian Citizenship certificates. (Photo/ANI)
Sindhis with their Indian Citizenship certificates. (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): As many as 75 refugees from Pakisan belonging to the Sindhi community who had escaped from the neighbouring country due to "harassment" were granted Indian citizenship in Indore on Tuesday as part of the commemoration of 75 years of India's independence.

The citizenship certificates were given in the presence of BJP Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, former MLA Jitu Jirati and Collector Manish Singh.

Murlilal Madhvani, who arrived in India three decades ago, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the citizenship.

"We were harassed in Pakistan, so we came to India 32 years ago. It has been 32 years since we are living in this nation. Today, we are getting citizenship in India. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this," he said.

Anjali Kalra, another refugee, said, "We came to India 17 years ago from Pakistan, including family. There were a lot of problems for Sindhis in Pakistan. I thank the Indian Government for accepting us."

Shankar Lalwani, BJP MP from Indore, who himself belong to the Sindhi community, said more than 600 Pakistani Sindhis living in Indore have been given citizenship so far.

"These Pakistani nationals were living in Indore on long term visa. Today we are giving citizenship to 75 people on the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. More than 600 Pakistani Sindhis living in Indore have been given citizenship so far," he said.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, he said, "The situation is very critical now. The Central government is working in the right way." (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Martin Braithwaite's Brace Leads Barcelona to 4-2 Win Over Real Sociedad in La Liga 2021-22

    Martin Braithwaite, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto scored goals for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in La Liga 2021-22 match and led team Barcelona to a 4-2 win.

  • Maha: 213 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Thane has added 213 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,48,308, an official said on Monday.

  • Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

  • Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins presidential election

    Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday when releasing the final results from 156 constituencies, barring one. In the final tally, Hichilema secured 2,810,777 votes while Lungu was in second place with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters. "I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," said electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, to a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

  • United Airlines rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

    United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. "Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace," a United spokeswoman said in a statement. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

  • Cong leader Sushmita Dev quits party

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • UN chief saddened by loss of life in Turkey floods, mudslides

    New York [US], August 16 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his sadness over the loss of life and damage to infrastructure due to floods and mudslides in northern Turkey following the recent devastating wildfires in the country.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Monday, Aug 16 CRICKET: *Day 5 of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

    U.S. forces fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a U.S. official said. Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. U.S. troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.

  • Netaji's kin meets Karnataka CM Bommai

    Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose met Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai and held discussions on Sunday, on the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence.

  • Bomb found outside New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal

    Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): Suspected country-made bomb found at the entry point of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal on Sunday.

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings  New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi'

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year, and lauded their contributions to the country.   He tweeted, Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health.

  • Vajpayee was embodiment of good governance: Naidu

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying he was truly an embodiment of good governance.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • Arman Financial Services Limited Reports its Q1 FY22 Financial Results

    AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated AUM at ₹ 785 Crores Net Total Income at ₹ 30 Crores; up 10% YoY Pre-Provision Operating Profit at ₹ 18 Crores; up 6% YoY Arman Financial Services Ltd (Arman), a Gujarat based non-banking financial company (NBFC), with interests in microfinance, two-wheelers, and micro-enterprise (MSME) loans, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended 30th June 2021.

  • China courts the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Hong Kong, August 16 (ANI): The world has been left stunned at images of the Taliban's blitzkrieg across Afghanistan, as that country's military evaporated with remarkable swiftness. The USA's legacy there has been irreparably damaged, so will China be able to take advantage as the Taliban installs itself in Kabul?