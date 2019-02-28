As IndoPak Tension rises Diljit Dosanjh Postpones Wax Statue Unveiling

Actorsinger Diljit Dosanjh who was due to unveil his Madame Tussauds wax statue at an event in New Delhi on Thursday has decided to postpone it in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday accused Pakistan of targeting Indian military installations in response to Tuesdays counterterrorism action targeted at the JaisheMohammed JeM that had claimed responsibility for suicide bombing of 40 CRPF troopers in Kashmir