Indoor Asiad: Tania-Padmini settle for bronze in team chess event

Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Sep 26 (IANS) Indian chess players Tania Sachdev and Padmini Rout settled for bronze in the Womens Rapid Team event at the Asian Indoor Games here on Tuesday.

In the semi-final of the team event against Indonesia, first Sukandar Irine Kharisma defeated Padmini and then Aulia Medina Warda edged past 2017 Commonwealth Games Chess bronze medallist Tania to clinch the issue 2-0.

But there is one more chance for the Red Bull athlete Tania to improve her medal colour as she will participate in the blitz team event on Wednesday.

"It's always a special feeling to win a medal for the country. We have our last blitz team event tomorrow and will do our best to try and get one more back home," the 31-year-old Tania told IANS.

In the other Men's Rapid Team under-23, India played a 1-1 draw with hosts Turkmenistan.

