Indonesian goal-keeper dies after mid-game collision with teammate

Lamongan [Indonesia], Oct. 15 (ANI): In a tragic incident, Choirul Huda, Indonesia's most iconic footballer, passed away after a mid-game collision with a team-mate on Sunday.

The incident happened during happened during the first-half of a match between Persela Lamongan and Semen Pedang when Huda collapsed following a coming together with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues and Pedang attacker Marcel Sacramento.

The 38-year-old lost consciousness after which the ground staff stretchered him off in a hurry.

Persela coach Aji Santoso confirmed after the game that Huda had sadly lost his life, reports goal.com.

"All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died," Santoso told reporters.

"The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body," he added.

Huda made his debut in 1999 and was a regular throughout his time with the club. (ANI)