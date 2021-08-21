Indonesian embassy in Afghanistan evacuated; diplomats moved to Pakistan

Indonesian flag

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Indonesian embassy in Afghanistan has been completely evacuated as the security situation in Kabul deteriorates and several diplomats at the Indonesian mission in Pakistan have been designated to take over its duties.

Earlier in the day, an Indonesian air force Boeing-737 arrived from Kabul at the Halim airbase in the suburbs of Jakarta with evacuated diplomats and their families, as well as other Indonesian citizens aboard, Sputnik reported citing Kompas TV.'

The plane reportedly carried 26 Indonesian citizens, five Filipino and two Afghan nationals. Marsudi attended the welcoming ceremony.

"Initially, the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Afghanistan was to be carried out by a civilian plane, however, due to the unstable situation at the Kabul airport, it was decided to send an air force transport plane to Kabul," Marsudi said on air of the broadcaster.

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry originally planned to leave a small group of diplomats in Kabul to continue their work, but due to the "rapid development of the situation" decided to evacuate the diplomatic mission completely and temporarily transfer the functions of the Afghan embassy to a group of diplomats in the Indonesian embassy in Pakistan, the minister noted.

Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed on Sunday soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.

The Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday and declared its victory over the government.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation.

Several countries including India and Germany are evacuating their citizens from the war-torn country as uncertainty and fear following the Taliban takeover grow. (ANI)