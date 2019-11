Indonesian Ambassador to India, Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro visited Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. The Statue of Unity is a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam project. Speaking on his visit, he said, "It was a tremendous experience to be part of this great field of engineering. We really appreciate the time, we spent here. We look forward to come here back."