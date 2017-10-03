Indonesia targets 4 golds in Asian Games badminton

Jakarta, Oct 3 (IANS) Indonesia is eyeing four gold medals in badminton at the 18th Asian Games, to be held in the country next year.

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday said the country's badminton players have to be well trained and prepared for the four-gold-medal target, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We will face a big sport event next year. Based on statistics data, our achievement had been relatively down for the last 10 years. And badminton has always generated it, and badminton always frequently has given gold medals in the Olympics," he said in Cipayung of East Jakarta.

Indonesia is to host the 18th Asian Games, which will be played in the country's capital and Palembang city of South Sumatra province from August 18 to September 2 of next year.

