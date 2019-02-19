Indonesia submits bid to IOC for hosting 2032 Olympics

Jakarta, Feb 19 (IANS) Indonesia has submitted a proposal to host the 2032 Olympics to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after successfully holding the Asian Games last year, a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Switzerland said on Tuesday.

That might lead Indonesia to compete with India and joint efforts by the South and North Korea to win the opportunity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's letter, stipulating Indonesia's plan to host the world's biggest sport event, was sent to President of the IOC Thomas Bach last week, according the statement.

The selection of the 2032 Olympics host is scheduled to be made no longer than 2024.

